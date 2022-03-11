Paralympics wheelchair curling team finishes 10th in Beijing

Estonia's wheelchair curling team has concluded its Beijing Paralympics campaign, finishing tenth overall in the group stage, after three wins and seven losses.

On the final day of competition, Estonia, whose team had picked up its maiden victory earlier in the week against Norway, followed by another narrow win over Latvia, beat Switzerland 8:6, though then lost to Slovakia, 7:6. The latter finished second overall in the stage.

Team captain Andrei Koitmäe said: "The final game [against Slovakia] was very good; we managed well and kept up the tension all the time, but at the end of the game we just lacked the physical strength to bring home a victory."

The overall final standings were: Hosts China in first place on 8 points, followed by Slovakia, Sweden and Canada all on 7 points, the U.S. and South Korea on 5, Norway, Great Britain and Latvia (4), Estonia (3) and Switzerland 1.

The top four go through to Friday's semi-finals; China will play Canada and Slovakia and Sweden will face-off.

Estonia's team consisted of: Lauri Murašov, Kätlin Riidebach, Signe Falkenberg, Mait Mätas along with captain of the team, Andrei Koitmäe.

Canadian national Chris Bowden was head coach and Ain Villau his assistant.

