Curlers Kaldvee and Lill fifth in Tondi world championship stage

Estonian curling duo Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill finished fifth in the world championship stage held at home on Monday, after a very close quarter-final loss to Latvia.

A total of 18 pairs took part in the event, being held for the seventh time at the Tonidraba ice rink in Lasnamäe, while Martine Vollan Rønning and Mathias Brænden (Norway) emerged victorious.

Kaldvee and Lill competed in subgroup B finished their subgroup matches without any losses, defeating among others Beijing Winter Olympics silver medalists Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten (Norway) 7:5, but were ultimately overcome by Latvian pair Daina Barone and Arnis Veidemanis in a dramatic quarter-final.

While after the fourth round, the score was 7:1 in favor of the Estonians, they failed to retain their lead until match end, with the last two rounds proving decisive.

Kaldvee and Lill went into the eighth round with a lead of 8:7, but did not manage to realize the advantage with the last stone, allowing the Latvians to steal two points end end with a 9:8 victory.

Of other Estonian pairs taking part, Triin Madisson and Karl Kukner finished 11th, while Kaidi Elmik and Mihhail Vlassov came 12th.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!