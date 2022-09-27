Tallinn WTA250 day one summary: Malõgina out in round one

Estonian tennis player Elena Malõgina is out of her home tournament after losing in straight sets to world number 14 and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic (Switzerland), 6:0, 6:2 Monday evening.

Malõgina, ranked 400th in the world, was the first Estonian to take the court at the ongoing Tallinn WTA250 tournament, which started at the weekend.

In a match which lasted one hour and 15 minutes at the FORUS tennis center in Tondi, Tallinn, Bencic kept a clean sheet in the first set, though did have to rescue two break points against the Estonian in one game.

In set two, Malõgina broke her opponent's serve, doing so again four games later at the sixth attempt, after the Swiss player saved five breakpoints

This was the last game Malõgina took, however, as Bencic strung together three in-a-row to take the set 6:2.

Bencic served up five aces and committed five double faults; the figures for Malõgina were one and three respectively.

Bencic also realized seven out of 10 break points presented to her, and saved nine out of the 11 she faced through the match.

Malõgina told ERR post-match that: "It was highly nerve-wracking to play for the first time and against an opponent who is so highly-rated. It was awesome," ading that the second set had gone more calmly for her.

"I am very happy that I was able to play, and the result is not important. I am just happy that I got the opportunity."

"I got an understanding of how much faster, more accurately and better those who are at the very top of the game play," she went on

"Compared with those I play with on a daily basis in tournaments, there is a difference in level, and I felt that today."

Bencic will face Briton Katie Boulter, who beat Jaqueline Cristiani (Romania, WTA 68th) 6:3, 6:1 in her opening round game.

Madison Keys out

Meanwhile, Madison Keys (US, WTA 18th) lost to Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland, WTA 89th) in her round one encounter, 6:3, 6:2.

Keys was US Open 2017 finalist and has reached the semi-finals of the Australian twice, including this year, and the French Open (2018). Golubic was a surprise semi-finalist at last year's Wimbledon Championships.

While Golubic started the match by having her service broken, she returned the favor twice in each set, in a match which lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

Of notable statistics, Golubic won 56 of her second service points, compared with 30 percent for Keys.

Golubic will face Karolina Muchova (WTA 224th) in round two.

Muchova, of the Czech Republic, who assisted tournament chief umpire Clare Wood in Saturday's draw, defeated Jessika Ponchet (France, WTA 174th) 6-0, 6-2 in her opening match.

Barbora Krejcikova defeats Alja Tomljanovic

Last year's French Open winner and former world number two Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic, WTA 27th) defeated Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (WTA 34th) 6:1, 7:6 (7:3) in round one.

Tomljanovic, who committed a total of eight double faults by the matches' end, had a chance to serve to win the second set when things were at at 6:5, but Krejcikova pulled herself out of a difficult situation and won the match in a quick final game.

In round two, Krejcikova will face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk (WTA 56th), who defeated American Bernarda Pera (WTA 45th) 6:4, 4:6, 6:3.

Diane Parry also out

Linda Noskova (Czech Republic, WTA 105th), who came through qualification, beat French player Diane Parry (WTA 65th )in three sets, 2:6, 6:3, 6:4.

The tournament, the first WTA-level competition Estonia has ever hosted, continues Tuesday, with the star attraction without a doubt being Anett Kontaveit's clash with Wang Xiyu (China).

The official site is here.

