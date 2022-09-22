Final preparations underway for WTA Tallinn 250

Anett Kontaveit signing an over-sized tennis ball at a promotional event for this month's WTA250 tournament, in her home town.
Anett Kontaveit signing an over-sized tennis ball at a promotional event for this month's WTA250 tournament, in her home town. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The long-awaited WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 250 Tallinn tennis tournament is just days away, with final preparations now in full swing at the FORUS Sports Center in Tondi. Seating areas have been installed alongside the two courts, with the capacity to hold just over 2,200 spectators. A brand new entrance to the center has also been created especially for the event.

"We would like the spectators coming to the court to get to this big open area first. We are also building a completely separate court in the Tere Tennis Center. Everyone will enter from the back of the building," tournament organizer Riho Kallus, told ERR.

In total, around 5,000 specially inspected tennis balls are needed for the tournament. This summer, a global shortage of balls emerged due to increased demand, as well as supply chain issues. However, the WTA 250 Tallinn Open organizers were able to find a solution, and have now decided to donate the balls to local tennis clubs after the tournament.

"You can't actually buy these balls in shops, they have gone through very special checks to make sure they are suitable for the WTA tournament, therefore they are, the right balls, so to speak. We have about 5,000 of these balls, 65 boxes worth," Kallus explained, as he showed the tournament balls to ETV's sports program.

While the Estonian players have already been training at the venue, other participants began arriving in Tallinn on Wednesday.

"The biggest stars have been here for several days," said Kallus. "Anett Kontaveit trained a little while ago. Kaia Kanepi is training now, and of course our third and fourth seeds Elena Malõgina and Maileen Nuudi. The first athletes from outside Estonia will start arriving today," said Kallus on Wednesday.

The qualifying rounds of the WTA 250 Tallinn Open will take place on September 24 and 25 at the FORUS Tennis Center in Tondi. The main tournament starts on September 26, with the final scheduled for October 2.

More information about the WTA 250 Tallinn Open tournament can be found here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

useful information

