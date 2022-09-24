Gallery: Tallinn WTA250 draw made, Kontaveit first faces Wang Xiyu

Tennis
Official draw for the inaugural WTA250 Talinn tennis tournament, Saturday, September 24 2022.
Open gallery
15 photos
Tennis

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit meets Chinese player Wang Xiyu in round one of the inaugural Tallinn WTA250 tournament starting Monday, Saturday's official draw revealed.

Kontaveit, ranked 3rd in the world and seeded first for the competition, and Xiyu, ranked 58th, have never played each other before.

Veteran player and world number 32 will meet Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, 19th in the world and seeded fifth for the contest, in her first round game. The pair have met once before, at Eastbourne in 2018, where the Latvian – who also won the event against Kontaveit in 2021 – was victorious.

Of Estonia' other two players, Elena Malõgina finds herself up against world number 14 Belinda Bencic (Switzerland), and Maileen Nuudi, making her WTA debut, will face Donna Vekic of Croatia (WTA 88).

Katriin Saar has to go through qualification and meets Anna-LenaFriedsam (Germany) Saturday.

The draw was conducted (see gallery) by tournament chief umpire Clare Wood, assisted by two other star players, Jil Teichmann (Switzerland) and Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic).

Tournament organizer Allar Hint stepped up to the plate to draw Kontaveit's opponent for her.

Should Kontaveit get through, she will meet the winner of Tereza Martincova (WTA 67th) and an as-yet unknown player who will have made it through qualification.

Qualification runs Saturday and Sunday, the main tournament at the FORUS tennis center in Tondi starts Monday and Kontaveit is first in action on the Tuesday. The final is to be played on October 2.

Other star player appearing in the singles are this year's Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), Australian star Ajla Tomljanovic, and Shelby Rogers of the US player.

In addition to the 32 singles players competing in the main table, 16 doubles pairs will play.

The competition's official page is here.

Tallinn was first mentioned as a hosting a WTA250 event early on this year, following strong performances from both Kontaveit and Kanepi in the preceding season. That became a reality in summer.

Estonia has hosted second-tier ITF tournaments in the recent past.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:25

Pirita hotel due for refurbishment to close doors earlier than planned

15:21

Ukrainian refugees in Estonia not eligible for funeral, survivors' benefits

15:20

PPA: Dual Russian-Israeli citizens cannot enter Estonia on tourist visa

14:38

Estonia sends 12 buses to Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

13:59

Gallery: Tallinn WTA250 draw made, Kontaveit first faces Wang Xiyu

13:17

Close to 12,000 school pupils take part in EOK charity relay race

12:41

Estonia submits ICJ declaration over Russian genocide in Ukraine

12:25

Court overturns termination of 14 ambulance workers who refused vaccination

12:06

Expert: Electricity outages not inevitable in Estonia if Russia disconnects

11:30

Professor: Estonians might not even notice disconnecting from Russian grid

Watch again

Most Read articles

23.09

Estonia grid connected to Europe 'in 12 hours' in event of Russia blackout

22.09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is and will remain protected

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

23.09

Kallas: Russia cancels planned Kaliningrad power isolation test

22.09

Empty Russian-owned apartments cause headache for housing associations

23.09

Finland tightens entry requirements for Russian citizens

23.09

Researcher: Russians obey Putin's mobilization order but motivation is low

10:21

Belarus tells Estonia to reduce embassy staff over UN meeting Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: