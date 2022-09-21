Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska pulls out of Tallinn WTA250 due to injury

Yastremska, ranked 89th in the world, noted on her social media account that she had had over a week of problems with her tennis arm and has had to return home to Odessa for treatment, meaning she will not appear in Tallinn, and may also have to miss the Ostrava tournament in early October, straight after the Tallinn tournament.

Tallinn was awarded the WTA250 event in May, the first time Estonia has hosted a top-level tennis competition and following strong performances from its two star women players, Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi, over the preceding year.

Qualifying takes place on September 24, the main event from Monday, September 26, with the final on October 2.

Yastremska's absence means her place will be taken by another player in the 32-person table; Kontaveit is due to first play on the Tuesday, while the draw will reveal when Kanepi, and fellow Estonian Maileen Nuudi, will play first and against whom.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!