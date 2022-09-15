Katriin Saar through to Egypt ITF tournament quarter-finals

Estonian tennis player Katriin Saar is through to the quarter finals at the International Tennis Federatoin Tournament in Cairo, Egypt, after beating Sarah Adegoke (Nigeria) in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Saar, ranked by the WTA at 1277th in the world and seeded eighth in the tournament, dominated the encounter as the score-line suggests, heading off her opponent's one and only break point and having an 84 percent first service success rate.

Saar, 20, will face either Shira Chiche of Israel or Polina Iatenkco (Russia) in the quarter finals.

The tournament's first price is US$15,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!