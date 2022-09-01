Anett Kontaveit out of US Open after round two loss to Serena Williams

Tennis
Anett Kontaveit and Serena Williams
Anett Kontaveit and Serena Williams Source: SCANPIX/USA TODAY Sports/AP
Tennis

Anett Kontaveit lost in three sets in a lengthy US Open round two encounter with former number one and 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams, 7:6 (4), 2:6, 6:2.

Playing in her swansong tournament and as the rank favorite in front of a partisan home crowd, Williams said that she was: "In no rush."

"I love this crowd, it's fantastic," she continued, perhaps unsurprisingly.

"I like a challenge. I haven't played much, but I've been training pretty well and now everything is slowly starting to work," Williams, who reached round two of Wimbledon earlier in the summer, continued. "When I lost the second set, I thought I had to do my best because that could be it. I had to work hard and keep trying."

I haven't been able to play like this since 1998. I can just enjoy myself, it's been a long time," she continued.

In round one, Kontaveit overcame Jaqueline Cristiani of Romania in straight sets, 6:3, 6:0 in windy conditions at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center , setting herself up with the match with Williams, who defeated Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in her opening round game.

Ahead of the game, Kontaveit said: "I'm very excited! I was really hoping she would win, I've never played against her before, and this is my last chance! Better late than never!"

In set one, both players worked hard to rescue their service from break points, and things were soon 3:3, though later on in the set, the pair traded break points until the set went to a tie break, which Williams won, taking the set 7:6 (4).

In set two, Kontaveit raced to a 3:0 lead, and while she lost her service in the very next games, she broke Williams' serve again to take things to 4:1. Thereafter it was a case of hanging on until she took the set 6:2.

In the decider, Kontaveit was far less dominant, going down 2:0 in the first two games and soon trailing 5:2. She then failed to win a single point in her next game, despite serving, giving the set 6:2 to the veteran star and with it the match.

The entire encounter lasted two-and-a-half hours.

Williams served up 11 aces to Kontaveit's five, and commited six double faults, whereas Kontaveit again committed five. The American's first service percentage rate was 64 percent to the Estonian's 59 percent, and she won 73 percent of points on her first serve, compared with 69 percent for Kontaveit.

On the second serve, Kontaveit was stronger, winning 50 percent of the time compared with Williams' 40 percent.

Both players converted five of the 11 breakpoints presented to them.

Williams, who has now prevailed in her last eight matches against the world number two at that point in time, next faces Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

07:52

RMK board confirms Mikk Marran its new director

07:21

Anett Kontaveit out of US Open after round two loss to Serena Williams

31.08

Universities not filling teacher training course places

31.08

Natalie Mets: Time to adopt universal health coverage

31.08

New Eastern Orthodox private school in Nõmme ready in the nick of time

31.08

EU to suspend visa agreement with Russia, Estonia says it's not enough

31.08

Minister: Delaying on family benefits not agreed upon in coalition deal

31.08

Omniva to close over 70 postal service points this fall

31.08

Jaak Aaviksoo: Three imperatives of the Russia-Ukraine war

31.08

Ministry: Up to companies whether to utilize Russian oil import exemption

Watch again

Most Read articles

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

31.08

EU to suspend visa agreement with Russia, Estonia says it's not enough

31.08

Gallery: Mikhail Gorbachev in Estonia

29.08

Russian citizens own over 41,000 properties in Estonia

31.08

Omniva to close over 70 postal service points this fall

31.08

Ministry publicly lists firms applying for Russian oil trade ban exemption Updated

31.08

Rising grocery costs impacting consumers' shopping habits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: