Elena Malõgina through to main table in Portugal

Elena Malõgina
Elena Malõgina Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonian tennis player Elena Malõgina is through to the main table at the ITF tournament Portugal, after winning a qualifier against Nachie Berecoechea of France in straight sets, 6:1, 7:5.

Malõgina, ranked 401st in the world, was seeded first in the qualifiers and had a bye in round one, setting her up with the encounter with Berecoechea, ranked 978th worldwide.

The stats show that the Estonian committed seven double faults, one fewer than her opponent, and converted six out of the eight break points she faced, compared with two out of six for Berecoechea.

A prize fund of US$ 25,000 awaits the overall tournament winner.

Malõgina is also competing in the women's doubles event in Portugal, partnering Sakura Hosogi (Japan). The pair will face Marina Bassols Ribera and Andrea Lazaro Garcia (Spain) in round one.

The ITF is a feeder organization for the WTA and ATP events; an ITF tournament has been held in Haabneeme, just outside Tallinn, in recent years, while Tallinn hosts its first ever full-fledged WTA event later this month.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

