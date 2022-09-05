Estonians dominate Baltic Table Tennis Championships in Viljandi

Estonia's table tennis players performed a clean sweep of the trophies at this year's Baltic Table Tennis Championships in Viljandi, which took place over the weekend. Estonia came first in both the women's and men's individual events, as well as the team competitions.

The 2022 Baltic Table Tennis Championships, held at the Viljandi Sports Centre, featured both team and individual tournaments. As hosts, Estonia was able to field two teams in each event.

In the men's team event, Estonia's first team of Vallot Vainula, Stanislav Strogov and Osqar Pukk finished in first place, with Estonia II in second. Lithuania finished third, with Latvia in fourth position.

The most exciting match of the men's team competition was between Latvia's, represented by 50-year-old veteran Sandijs Vasilevs, and Estonia II's 15-year-old newcomer Pert Marten Lehtlaan. In a hard fought contest, Lehtlaan came away with a 3-2 win over the Latvian senior champion.

There was also a remarkable comeback from Estonia II's Artjom Hiisku, who defeated Olegs Kartuzovs 16-14 in the final set to take the match 3-2, after the Latvian failed to convert three match points.

In the women's competition, the Estonian first team of Reelica Hanson, Vitalia Reinol, Annigrete Suimet, also dominated, winning the tournament comfortably with no major surprises. Lithuania took second place in the women's event, with Latvia in third and Estonia II in fourth.

The individual tournaments saw several exciting and tense matches, with Estonian players eventually coming out on top in both the women's and men's events.

In the women's competition, Estonia's Reelica Hanson emerged victorious, defeating Lithuania's Egle Jankauskiene 4-1. Vitalia Reinol took bronze for Estonia, after winning 4-2 against another Lithuanian, Aukse Geceviciute in the third-fourth place play-off match. No Latvian players made it through to the semi-finals of the women's event.

In the men's event, no Lithuanian players qualified for the semis, making it a battle between Latvia and Estonia for the title. In a closely fought final, Estonia's Vallot Vainula defeated Oleg Kartuzovs of Latvia 4-3, with the deciding set ending 11-8 to the Estonian. The win means Vainula is now Baltic Champion for the eighth time. In an even closer third place match, Estonia's Madis Moos defeated Latvia's Stanislav Strogov 4-3, with the deciding set finishing at 16-14.

