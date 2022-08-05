TalTech to compete in prestigious European table tennis series

The Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) table tennis team is preparing to compete in the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) Cup, whose first round takes place next month.

Team coach Vallot Vainula said: "This kind of opportunity may not come every year, so we decided to take a risk and try in a stronger series."

The ETTU Cup is the second-most prestigious European table tennis series.

"Last year we managed to win the Estonian Championship and show good results in the [third tier] Euroseries, so I believe we are ready for the next step," Vainula went on.

TalTech came sixth place in the third-tier Europe Trophy tournament last year.

Round One of the ETTU Cup takes place September 7-11

The European Champions League is the top tier in European table tennis.

--

