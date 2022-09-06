Famed Estonian athlete's statue unveiled at Kalevi sports stadium

A bronze statue of a legendary Estonian athlete and sports coach has been unveiled at its new location, in a recently-renovated Tallinn sports stadium.

Aleksander Tšikin (1915-2006) was a champion athlete in the Soviet Union, going on to coach until he was well into his eighties.

While the statue is not new, it had previously been located in an indoor sports hall, but with the three-year renovation process of the Kalevi Central Stadium now complete, it has been unveiled in a more prominent, outdoor location.

Mikk Meerents, director of the Kalevi athletics school, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "This was a separate process which we had to go through, but originally it was meant to be located outside, in outdoor conditions, so it has actually now found its rightful place, a permanent place here in our stadium.

"We had to lift it using a crane, because the site is on a slope and access was tricky, but we got him in place nicely," Merents went on.

The spot is close to the 100m start-line, overlooking the whole stadium.

Tšikin's family members and former trainees gathered to mark the statue's unveiling.

The stadium itself, located in the Juhkentali section of town, now has a new track surface, grass, drainage, close to 10,000 spectator seats and boasts a brand new sports hall.

From Monday, the first groups of children started training at the new facility.

Aleksander Tšikin won medals in all-Soviet Union competitions in the 400m and 800m.

