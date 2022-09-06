Kristjan Tamm takes first doubles title win

Estonian tennis player Kristjan Tamm won the first doubles title of his career at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) M15 tournament in Haren, the Netherlands, as he and partner Giles Hussey overcame Edison Ambarzumjan and Aaron James (Germany) in straight sets, 6:3, 6:1.

Tamm, 24, and ranked 962nd in the world and third among Estonia's men players, already has two ITF singles titles to his name, and can thus add a doubles tournament victory to the tally.

Seeded third in the tournament, Tamm and Hussey got a bye in round one and overcame Dutch pair Brian Bozemoj and Roland Stuurman in three sets, the last going to a tie-break.

The set Bozemoj and Stuurman did take off Tamm and Hussey was the last the Estonian and the Briton lost in the tournament, since they won their semi-finals encounter 6:4, 6:4, against Raphael Calz (Luxembourg) and Marlon Vankan (Germany).

Tamm didn't fare quite so well in the singles in Haran, going out 6:3, 6:3 to German player Noah Schlagenhauf.

