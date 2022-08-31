Coach: Kontaveit ready to embrace Williams challenge at US Open

Anett Kontaveit and coach Torben Beltz
Anett Kontaveit and coach Torben Beltz Source: SCANPIX/dpa/picture-alliance
Torben Beltz, coach of Estonian number one Annet Kontaveit (WTA 2), has described the Estonian's upcoming US Open second round match with Serena Williams as a challenge for the Estonian, but one that she will embrace.

In the first round, 23-time Grand Slam singles title winner Williams, who is set to retire after the tournament, overcame Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in front of a sell-out crowd at Flushing Meadows, New York, with former US President Bill Clinton and heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson amongst those in attendance.

Such was the demand to see, what could have been Williams' last ever Grand Slam singles match, that Beltz was unable to get a ticket, meaning he had to watch the game on television.

"This is the biggest thing I've ever seen in women's tennis. I think it's the greatest thing for the sport, and we all have to thank Serena for all she did. Especially right now with the end coming," Beltz told the New York Times.

I think her ball speed, serve and return is really up to her prime," said Beltz, of Kontaveit's second round opponent. "I saw her other matches (this season), and it looks like she's improved over the last couple of weeks. She looks in better shape and looks good now." Beltz said.

For Anett, I think the key is to just go out and try to play her best tennis but also enjoy the moment. It's going to be a big challenge, a great challenge, but I think she wants that challenge and wants to embrace it."

Although Kontaveit has never faced Williams before, Beltz is very familiar with the 40-year-old American's game, with the German coach's former protégé Angelique Kerber having defeated in the finals of both the 2016 Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2018.

"I've been scouting her for a long time," Beltz joked. "Every tournament when you play well, you have to scout Serena, because you know your player may have to face her. But it's great to face a champion, I think. It's going to be a good match tomorrow," he said.

Beltz also discussed the health problems that affected Kontaveit earlier in the year and caused her to withdraw from Madrid Open. "We all know she had long Covid kind of," said Beltz. "She was not fit, but she's very close again to get her best, and and is playing really well in practice now."

Annet Kontaveit's second round US Open tie with Serena Williams gets underway at 02:00 Estonian time on Friday.

Editor: Michael Cole

