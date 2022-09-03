Estonian men's basketball team lose Eurobasket 2022 Group C opener

Sports
Estonia-Italy Eurobasket 2022 clash.
Estonia-Italy Eurobasket 2022 clash. Source: SCANPIX / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto
Sports

The Estonian men's national basketball team lost their opening group game at the Eurobasket 2022 championships in Milan losing to hosts Italy 62:83 (21:18, 21:15, 17:19, 14:10).

Team coach Jukka Toijala said post-match that the Italians had played well, but unfortunately the level difference was as it was.

He said: "They are a very high-quality team and move the ball well. All credit to them, they played well. Today saw such a difference in level."

Team captain Kerr Kriisa said: " We played with passion... The tournament still has a long way to go We needed to prove ourselves at the personal level, but that doesn't really count," adding his appreciation for Estonian supporters in the crowd.

"I'm proud to be Estonian, as small a nation as we are. I could hear the Estonian people, and that only makes me feel good. It gave me the chills," Kriisa went on.

In the first quarter, scores were tied 10:10 at one point, and again at 15:15, but the hosts pulled ahead to take things to 21:18.

Italy stepped up a notch in the second quarter, going 14:0 up without answer, and while the visitors closed that gap later, the half closed out with Italy 52:33 up.

This had the effect of reducing tension somewhat, which may have contributed to Estonia winning the third quarter 19:17, though still 17 points behind Italy going into the final quarter.

The last period was lower scoring with plenty of substitutions made, but Italy still managed to put 14 points together to Estonia's 10, to take the match 83:62.

Kerr Kriisa took 20 points in total, the only Estonian to reach double-digits.

Estonia faces Ukraine, who just defeated Great Britain 90:61, in its next Group C clash, on Saturday.

Group C matches are being played at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy, while other group phases are also being played in the Czech Republic, Georgia and Germany, which will also host the knockout rounds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:20

Rein Taaramäe 42nd in stage 13 of Tour of Spain

10:49

SDE leader: Loans needed to allow for energy price support to business

10:07

Estonian women's national football team in 9:0 home loss to France

10:00

Martin Mölder: Politicians get set

09:40

SDE pushing coalition on general care reform

09:02

Estonian men's basketball team lose Eurobasket 2022 Group C opener

08:43

Anett Kontaveit pulls out of US Open women's doubles

08:26

Court rules two PPA officers dismissal over vaccine refusal was illegal

02.09

Alexela, Eesti Energia natural gas also breaks €4-per-cubic-meter mark

02.09

US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

02.09

US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

01.09

Eesti Gaas once again sharply increases price for household consumers

02.09

Estonian colonel not convinced Ukraine can liberate territories by year end

02.09

Lufthansa cancels 800 flights due to strike, four Tallinn flights affected

02.09

Tallinn 'pocket parks' aim to improve city's streets

02.09

Estonia ready to face Italy on Friday in Euro basketball championships

02.09

Electricity price in Estonia to halve to €160 per MWh on Saturday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: