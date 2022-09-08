Estonia face Greece in final EuroBasket group game on Friday

Estonia will play their final group game in the 2022 men's EuroBasket Championship against Greece on Friday. The Greek side, led by NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, start as clear favorites having won all four of their matches in the tournament so far.

After losing their opening game of the tournament to Italy 62-83, Estonia were unfortunate to lose narrowly against both Ukraine (73-74) and Croatia (70-73). The Estonian team then recorded a comfortable 94-62 win over Great Britain. However, those opening three defeats mean Estonia are currently in fifth place in group C, with no possibility of progressing to the next round, irrespective of the result on Friday.

Ahead of the game, Sten Sokk, who at 33-years-old, is Estonia's most senior player at the championships said, that the Greek side has a lot of class and that it will be important not to make them angry. "They are a very star-oriented team. They have creative players and a lot of class, but maybe they don't have as much freedom as one of the title contenders could have," said Sokk. "Certainly, they're at a very high-level physically and very powerful. Skill-wise, they have one of the best players in the world," he continued. "If you rile them up, it's hard to stop them.

Greece began the tournament with an 89-85 win over Croatia, followed by an 85-81 victory against Italy. The Greek side then defeated Great Britain 93-77 in their third game, before overcoming Ukraine by 99 points to 79. Greece lead Group C with eight points going into the final game, one point ahead of second-placed Ukraine.

Estonia's final group game at the 2022 men's EuroBasket Championship starts at 18:00 Estonian time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!