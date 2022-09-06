Estonian men's basketball team loses narrowly to Croatia in EuroBasket

Estonia's Siim-Sander Vene
Estonia's Siim-Sander Vene
The Estonian men's basketball team lost narrowly, 70-73, on Monday against a strong Croatian team in their third group game at the 2022 EuroBasket Championships.

Estonia started the game well, racing into a 10-0 lead and playing a strong defensive game that forced Croatia into conceding as many as eight turnovers in the first quarter, a number which increased to 18 by the end of the game, in contrast to Estonia's 13.

Estonia, thanks in no small part to the work of Henri Drell in defense, were able to control Bojan Bogdanovic. The Croatian guard, who has years of experience in the NBA, was limited to just four points in the game, and also conceded four turnovers.

Siim-Sander Vene, who had struggled to make an impact in Estonia's previous two EuroBasket matches, stepped up when it counted here, ending the game with 18 points, including five three-pointers. Maik-Kalev Kotsar also frequently got the better of Ivica Zubac, adding 17 points of his own, along with five rebounds and three steals.

Despite a gallant effort from the Estonians, Croatia's quality and experience was enough to put them nine points ahead going into the final quarter. But Estonia were not done yet. A solid defensive performance provided the springboard for a fightback, as Estonia reduced the deficit to just one point with 90 seconds remaining.

As the final seconds of the game ticked away, and with Croatia leading by three points, the Estonian side surged forward for one last attack. However, Vene was unable to make a long-range shot right at the death, which would have levelled the scores and forced overtime.

Estonia's next game in the EuroBasket is on Tuesday September 6 against Great Britain. The action gets underway at 15:15 Estonian time.

Editor: Michael Cole

Estonian men's basketball team loses narrowly to Croatia in EuroBasket

