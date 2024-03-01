Estonia's Henri Drell impresses again for Windy City Bulls

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell's good form for the Windy City Bulls continues. Drell hit 23 points for the team during the 124-119 victory over the Raptors 905 on Thursday.

Drell scored 9/21 from the field and 2/8 from long range. He also recorded nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two shot-blocks during the game.

Top scorer for Windy City on the night was Adama Sanogo with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Ben Coupet Jr. and Andrew Funk also added 19 points to the tally each.

Windy City Bulls, which is the affiliate team of the NBA's Chicago Bulls, has won nine and lost 12 games in the G-League Eastern Conference so far this season. Windy City are in 13th place in the 16-team conference, two spots ahead of the Raptors 905.

