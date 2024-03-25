Strong Henri Drell performance not enough for Windy City to avoid defeat

Henri Drell.
Henri Drell. Source: Flickr/Windy City Bulls
Estonian basketball star Henri Drell put in a good performance in the NBA G-League on Sunday night, though his team, the Windy City Bulls, fell to a 22-point loss on the road.

The Bulls, who were up against Capital City Go-Go on the road, took a nine-point lead in the opening quarter.

In front of a crowd of over 2,000 supporters, the hosts then put together a strong run in the second quarter, taking a 61-53 lead into halftime. After that, Capital City were in no mood to let the Bulls back into the game, meaning Windy City ended with a 99-121 defeat (32-30, 21-31, 28-33, 18-27).

In a solid performance, Henri Drell picked up 19 points (2/5/8, 3/4/4, free throws 3/4), grabbed six rebounds, dished out two assists, and also recorded one block and one steal.

The Bulls' top scorer on the night was Jalen Harris, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds, while center Adama Sanogo hit a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. For Capital City, Jules Bernard scored 24 points and Justin Champaigne added 23.

The Windy City Bulls have won 14 games in the G-League regular season and lost 17. The regular season ends on March 30, with the two-game finals series set to begin on April 9.

Earlier this month, Drell made his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls, becoming only the second Estonian ever to appear at that level.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

