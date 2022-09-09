Rein Taaramäe pulls out of Tour of Spain

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe has had to pull out of the La Vuelta a España (Tour of Spain) due to illness.

Taaramäe, who races for the Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert team, completed stage 16 of the race, which ran between Sanlúcar de Barrameda and Tomares, in Andalusia, in the south of the country, but did not appear at the start line for stage 17 on Wednesday, and pulled out of the race altogether.

He was lying in 20th place overall at the time.

The team tweeted Wednesday that: "Sadly, Rein Taaramäe (20th overall) is sick and has left the race. We keep the fight with three riders. Rest up, get well soon Rein."

With three more stages to finish between Friday and Sunday, Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) is in the lead.

La Vuelta's official race site is here.

