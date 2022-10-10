Cyclist Tanel Kangert announces retirement

Sports
Tanel Kangert
Tanel Kangert Source: ERR Sport
Sports

Estonian cyclist Tanel Kangert has announced his retirement from the sport.

Kangert's last professional ride, the 253km Tour of Lombardy, took place Saturday.

Writing on his social media account, the 35-year-old, who races for the BikeExchange–Jayco team, said that he had just had: "The last pre-race training of my 14-year professional career. I would like to thank everyone I've met and the races I've raced in."

The Estonian has competed in the Giro d'Italia nine times, with a best place of 13th overall, which he achieved twice.

He has finished in the top 30 in all five of his Tour de France efforts, and has raced in the tour of Spain – La Vuelta – three times, with a best place of 11th coming in 2013.

He was ninth in the men's group race at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:17

Ahti Kuningas nominated Ministry of Economic Affairs secretary general

16:51

Minister: Long-awaited LNG vessel will moor off Finnish coast Updated

16:44

Kohtla-Järve mayor calls for deputy mayors suspected of bribery to resign

16:23

Competition Authority finished evaluation of record high electricity price

15:57

Parempoolsed party counts several high-ranking EU officials as members

15:16

Riigikogu committee unanimous in call to prolong EDF commander's term

14:36

Tänak's Hyundai teammate fails to mention the Estonian as possible for 2023

14:22

Soviet era ceiling mural in Estonian National Opera sparks controversy

13:45

Cyclist Tanel Kangert announces retirement

13:35

Estonia drawn in same Euro 2024 qualifier group as Belgium

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.10

Analyst: Nord Stream and Kerch Bridge explosions linked

08.10

Feature: Expats' favorite coffee places in Tallinn

09.10

Tartu follows Tallinn in canceling New Year's fireworks display

09.10

Mihkelson: There are forces in Russia whose time is coming

11:18

Report: ERR journalists witness attack on Kyiv

11:55

Foreign minister: Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

09:13

Colonel: Russia trying to compensate by hitting civilian infrastructure

07.10

Daily: Putin superyacht spotted off Estonian coast followed closely by PPA

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: