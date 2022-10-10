Cyclist Tanel Kangert announces retirement

Estonian cyclist Tanel Kangert has announced his retirement from the sport.

Kangert's last professional ride, the 253km Tour of Lombardy, took place Saturday.

Writing on his social media account, the 35-year-old, who races for the BikeExchange–Jayco team, said that he had just had: "The last pre-race training of my 14-year professional career. I would like to thank everyone I've met and the races I've raced in."

The Estonian has competed in the Giro d'Italia nine times, with a best place of 13th overall, which he achieved twice.

He has finished in the top 30 in all five of his Tour de France efforts, and has raced in the tour of Spain – La Vuelta – three times, with a best place of 11th coming in 2013.

He was ninth in the men's group race at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

--

