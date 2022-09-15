Wrestler Epp Mäe takes world championships bronze

Sports
Epp Mäe in her bronze medal bout at the world championships.
Epp Mäe in her bronze medal bout at the world championships. Source: SCANPIX/EPA
Epp Mäe won the bronze medal in her category at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, overcoming Justina Renay di Stasio (Canada) 2:1 in the 76kg category.

The result was the fourth medal for Mäe at the world championships, having taken silver last year, and bronze in 2015 and again in 2019, and also won a silver medal in this year's European championships.

The Estonian had a bye in round one, and overcame Ariunjargal Ganbat (Mongolia) and Anastassija Osniach Shustova (Ukraine) en route to the semi-finals.

While she lost to ultimate silver medalist Samar Amer Ibrahim Hamza (Egypt) in the semis, this meant she played-off against the winner of the consolation round, ie. di Stasio, for the bronze (two bronze medals were awarded, the other going to  Yuka Kagami (Japan).

Yasemin Adar (Turkey) was crowned world champion, defeating Hamza.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

