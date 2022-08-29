Kontaveit to partner Rogers in doubles at US Open

Estonian number one Annet Kontaveit (WTA No.2) will compete in the women's doubles as well as in the singles during this year's US Open, which is the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.

During the tournament, which takes place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, Kontaveit will partner with Shelby Rogers of the USA (WTA 31). Kontaveit and Rogers' first round opponents will be Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia on Wednesday, August 31.

Main draw doubles at #USOpen, where Kudermetova/Mertens and Gauff/Pegula are the top seeds.



Serena and Venus Williams will face the Czech team of Hradecka/Noskova in 1R. pic.twitter.com/yyI3avnCg9 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 28, 2022

A win could see the pair face off against the Williams sisters, Serena and Venus, in round 2, provided they overcome the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in their opening match.

The women's doubles tournament at the 2022 US Open gets underway on Wednesday, August 31, with the start time of Annet Kontaveit and Shelby Rogers' match up against Alexa Guarachi and Andreja Klepac still to be announced.

--

