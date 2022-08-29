Maileen Nuudi rises 64 places in WTA rankings

Estonian tennis player Mailen Nuudi has risen to a career-high 684th in the freshly-released World Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, a rise of 64 places.

Top Estonian women's player, and number two in the world, remains at the same WTA ranking, with only Iga Swiatek above her.

Kaia Kanepi has fallen one place to 34th.

In the men's ATP rankings, Estonia's Mark Lajal continues in his career-best 520th place, while Daniil Glinka has by five places, to the 831st.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!