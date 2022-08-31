Wimbledon and Olympic champions amongst 'impressive' WTA 250 Tallinn lineup

Kõlvart, Kontaveit and Hint signed tennis balls of goodwill to mark the WTA tennis tournament taking place in Tallinn.
Kõlvart, Kontaveit and Hint signed tennis balls of goodwill to mark the WTA tennis tournament taking place in Tallinn.
Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (WTA 25) of Kazakhstan and Switzerland's Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic (WTA 13) are amongst the top tennis stars confirmed to appear in the upcoming WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 250 Tallinn Open tournament.

During the tournament, which is the first WTA ranking event to be held in Estonia, top Estonian players Annet Kontaveit (WTA 2) and Kaia Kanepi (WTA 34) will compete on home soil against some of the world's best female tennis players.

In addition to Ryabkina and Bencic, the WTA 250 Tallinn Open will also feature stars such as Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil (WTA 15),  Latvia's 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko (WTA 16), and Madison Keys of the USA (WTA 20), who reached the US Open final that same year.

"Looking at the list of players, one can only be pleased that the standard of participants in the WTA tournament, which is being held in Estonia for the first time, is impressively high - there are Olympic gold medalists and Grand Slam winners in both singles and doubles," said Tallinn Open WTA 250 tournament director Allar Hint. "The Tallinn Open will give tennis fans a unique opportunity to see top female players competing alongside our (Estonian) stars."

The qualifying rounds of the WTA 250 Tallinn Open will get underway on September 24 and 25 at the FORUS Tennis Center in Tondi. The main tournament starts on September 26, with the final scheduled to take place on October 2.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

