Anett Kontaveit remains WTA world number two

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: SCANPIX/dpa/picture-alliance
Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit continues in second place in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world rankings.

Kontaveit reached the quarter-finals of the recent Prague WTA250 tournament in the Czech Republic, plus the semi-finals of the Hamburg Open earlier in July, and despite a disappointing showing at Wimbledon just over a month ago, falling in round two, remains in second place, while Polish player Iga Swiatek stays top.

Estonia's second-highest ranking player, veteran star Kaia Kanepi, dropped on place to 37th in the freshly-announced WTA rankings. Kanepi went out in round one at Wimbledon, and is due to next face Greet Minnen (Belgium), who just scrapes into the top 100 at 99th in the world, in the WTA250 Citi Open tournament starting in Washington D.C. Monday.

Kontaveit is next in action in the prestigious WTA1000 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada, starting a week today, August 8.

Both the Washington and Toronto tournaments are part of a series of North American warm-ups for the U.S. Open, which starts on August 29.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

