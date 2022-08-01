Estonia's teams make Chess Olympiad progress

Estonia had success in the ongoing FIDE Chess Olympiad, held in Chennai, India, as both men's and women's teams won their round three encounters.

The women's team, comprising Mai Narva, Margareth Olde, Anastassia Sinitsõna, Triin Narva and Sofia Blokhin beat Armenia 2.5:1.5 in the third round, including a face-off between Narva and Armenia grandmaster Elina Danielian – who had defeated the Estonian in 2021 to become European champion – and the team, which has won all its matches, next faces the hosts, India.

Estonian men's national chess team. Source: Karli Saul

The men's team meanwhile defeated Jamaica 3.5:0.5 in round three. The line-up consists of Meelis Kanep, Kalle Kiik, Kirill Chukavin and Aleksandr Volodin. The men's team have won two matches and lost one, to the Republic of China.

One of the world's top chess grandmasters of his era, Paul Keres (1916-1975), was from Estonia, and featured on the old five-Kroon bill, until the currency was replaced by the Euro at the start of 2011.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!