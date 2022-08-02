Estonian women's chess team suffer first olympiad loss

Estonia's women's chess team has suffered its first loss at the ongoing FIDE Chess Olympiad, being held in Chennai, India.

After beating Armenia in the third round, the team lost 1.5:2.5 to hosts India.

Mai Narva, on black, lost to Agrawal Vantika (2371) at the first table, while Margareth Olde, Sofia Blokhin and Anastassija Sinitsina all drew.

The team is now in 17th place in the table after four rounds, and next faces Paraguay.

Eight teams are still undefeated, including table leaders Azerbaijan.

The men's team meanwhile drew 2:2 with ROC on Monday. Kalle Kiik (white) and Andrei Šiškov (black) won, while Kirill Chukavin (black) and Aleksandr Volodin (white) lost. The team is now in 59th place in the tournament table.

The 44th Chess Olympiad runs until August 10. It was initially slated for Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, relocated to Moscow and scheduled for 2020 but, following both the Covid pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine, finally went ahead in Chennai in southern India.

