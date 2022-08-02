Estonian women's chess team suffer first olympiad loss

News
Estonian women's chess team and other team members.
Estonian women's chess team and other team members. Source: Karli Saul
News

Estonia's women's chess team has suffered its first loss at the ongoing FIDE Chess Olympiad, being held in Chennai, India.

After beating Armenia in the third round, the team lost 1.5:2.5 to hosts India.

Mai Narva, on black, lost to Agrawal Vantika (2371) at the first table, while Margareth Olde, Sofia Blokhin and Anastassija Sinitsina all drew.

The team is now in 17th place in the table after four rounds, and next faces Paraguay.

Eight teams are still undefeated, including table leaders Azerbaijan.

The men's team meanwhile drew 2:2 with ROC on Monday. Kalle Kiik (white) and Andrei Šiškov (black) won, while Kirill Chukavin (black) and Aleksandr Volodin (white) lost. The team is now in 59th place in the tournament table.

The 44th Chess Olympiad runs until August 10. It was initially slated for Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, relocated to Moscow and scheduled for 2020 but, following both the Covid pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine, finally went ahead in Chennai in southern India.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade marks eighth anniversary

17:43

Viljandi Folk Festival attracted nearly 25,000 visits

17:12

Gallery: Tartuff film festival kicks off in Estonia's second city

16:58

Kersna: 13 notes from reality of the switch to Estonian-language education

16:37

Interior minister: Narva tank will be moved, support package being prepared

16:24

Estonian women's chess team suffer first olympiad loss

16:18

Gallery: Germany takes over Estonia's NATO Baltic Air Policing mission

15:50

Estonia's youth athletes latest to bring home glory

15:23

Red Army howitzer monument removed from Auvere Power Station

15:12

'Disco Elysium' creators' job openings provide clues to possible next game

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

29.07

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

01.08

Tallinn city government wants to alter law on bathing water pollution

10:09

Tallinn main roads to undergo 14 month renovation from September

01.08

Juhan Parts: Estonia should build two new Auvere power plants

01.08

July saw all-time record price of electricity in Estonia

01.08

Läänemets: Narva tank needs to be removed with dignity

01.08

Foreign tourists back in numbers in Tallinn Old Town

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: