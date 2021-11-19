Andrei Korobeinik appointed new Riigikogu finance committee chair

Jaanus Karilaid, Center's Riigikogu group chair told ERR that Korobeinik: "Knows the economy and finance very well. He has built-up companies himself, and been successful in it as well. So his competence is an argument in his favor."

Korobeinik is also Pärnu city council chair.

Retaining his position as an MP had to go through a certain amount of bureaucracy with the recent resignation of two Center ministers, first culture minister Anneli Ott, early on in the month, and then with Tõnis Mölder's resignation as environment minister this week.

Since ministers do not sit in the Riigikogu, when they step down – if they were elected as MPs at the last election, which most were – they have to return, meaning the "benchwarmer" MP who took their place has to vacate.

In the case of Ott's return to parliament, Imre Sooäär stepped down. With Mölder's resignation, while Korobeinik did have to vacate at that point, this was situation which only lasted around 24 hours, since Savisaar had also been an MP – Mölder and Savisaar traded places in other words – meaning Korobeinik was reinstated as an MP from today, Friday.

Korobeinik also headed up the Estonian chess union (Eesti Maleliit) 2011-2017.

Around half of Riigikogu MPs hold local government seats also.

