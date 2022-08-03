Women's national team draw with Paraguay at Chess Olympiad

Estonia's national chess teams have been in action again at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, though met with less success than they had earlier in the tournament. The women's team drew with Paraguay, while the men's team lost to Ukraine.

The women's team, ranked 24th, drew in dramatic style with Paraguay, ranked 67th, as, while only one player, Margareth Olde, winning, and Mai Narva suffering defeat.

However, both Triin Narva and Sofia Blokhin clawed themselves out of difficult positions on the board to each get a draw.

The team has now won three matches, lost one (to hosts India) and drawn one.

They next play Belgium, ranked 49th.

Meanwhile the men lost 0.5:3.5 to Ukraine, with the sole points coming from Kirill Chukavin and his draw, albeit against world number one Grandmaster Andrei Volokitin.

Kalle Kiik, Aleksandr Volodin and Andrei Šiškov all lost their encounters.

The men next face Lebanon, ranked five places below them, at 95th.

The second team from hosts India and Armenia are the only unbeaten teams left, and face each other Wednesday.

The Olympiad 2022 was postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic, and then relocated to India from its original venue of Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

