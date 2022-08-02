Estonia's youth athletes latest to bring home glory

Estonia's three EYOF silver medalists, from left Viola Hambidge, Kristjan Pohlak and Heti Väät.
Estonia's three EYOF silver medalists, from left Viola Hambidge, Kristjan Pohlak and Heti Väät. Source: Anna-Liisa Kärson/EOK
Estonian youth athletes came back from the recent European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) held in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, with three medals, all of them silver.

Heti Väät, who won her Silver in the javelin, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that the win had been "Extremely important. It takes a very prominent position in my life now, and I am very happy about it. I'm most proud of myself."

Väät's medal, along with the other two won in Banska Bystrica, together brought Estonia to 27th in the overall medals table.

Väät added that she was now throwing 16 meters further than a year ago, as a result of some hard work and training in the intervening period.

Meanwhile Viola Hambidge, who came second in the heptathlon, told AK – whose camera crew were awaiting the winners on their arrival at Tallinn Airport – that she focused on each of the seven events in isolation and that, combined with a strong desire for a medal, had spurred her on.

"This is a well-earned reward at the end of a long season. I've had such a long season that this medal... right at the end, is very important to me."

Pole vaulter Karl Kristjan Pohlak was the third medalist and told AK that while he had gone into the competition thinking that a Bronze medal might be attainable, but found to his delight that he ended up in the top three, with even Gold – ultimately won by a Belgian competitor – in reach.

"I just think that it is necessary to train, develop a little more technically, and there will definitely be time in the future to jump higher," he told AK.

The official site of the XVI EYOF, which ran July 24-30, is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

