Estonia's young athletes performing well at U-18 Championships in Jerusalem

Karmen Bruus
Karmen Bruus Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia is well represented at the European U-18 Athletics Championships in Jerusalem, Israel this week, with several competitors qualifying for the finals of their events.

In the heptathlon, Viola Hambidge and Mirtel Klaar finished in sixth and tenth places respectively. Hambidge collected 5472 points in total, 118 off a place on the podium, while Klaar ended level with Ukraine's Albina Zaitseva on 5155. Jana Košcak of Croatia took first place with 6106 points.

In the women's pole vault, Miia Tillmann qualified for the final after clearing 3.80 meters, while Karl Kristjan Pohlak set a personal best of 4.75 meters in the men's event, also reaching the final.

In the javelin, Tristan Aik Sild threw 64.71 meters to qualify for the final, while Anna Panenko's 12.65 meters in the triple jump earned her a ninth place finish in the final.

Manfred Männamaa threw a new personal best of 55.72 meters in the discus, finishing seventh in the final. Männamaa also qualified for the hammer throw final with a distance of 63.48 meters and Steven Leppoja reached the semi-finals of the 110 m hurdles in 14.11 seconds

Karmen Bruus qualified for the women's high jump final, clearing 1.77 meters at the second attempt.

Editor: Michael Cole

