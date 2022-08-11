Estonian swimmers miss out on European Championship semi-finals in Rome

Sports
Daniel Zaitsev
Daniel Zaitsev Source: ERR
Sports

Estonians Daniel Zaitsev and Alex Ahtiainen and Aleksa Gold were all in action at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome on Thursday morning. However, none of the Estonian competitors were able to make it through to the semi-finals.

Zaitsev finished 21st overall in the preliminary round of the men's 50 meters butterfly, with a time of 23.82 seconds, meaning the Estonian missed out on a semi-final place by just 0.02 seconds.

After the race, Zaitsev, who started the championships with high hopes of making the final, said,  "Confidence was high, everything was super good in the warm-up, it was a good feeling. There were still thoughts about (making) the final, but I didn't expect this result."

In the same event, Ahtiainen finished 43rd with a time of 24.41 seconds. Nyls Korstanje of the Netherlands was fastest in the preliminaries, reaching the semi-finals with a time of 22.90 seconds.

In the women's 200m backstroke, Estonia's Aleksa Gold swam 2 minutes 15.74 seconds, which was only enough to finish 24th in the preliminary round, meaning she also missed out on a semi-final place. Italy's Margherita Panziera was the fastest qualifier, swimming 2 minutes 9.27 seconds.

Daniel Zaitsev and Aleks Ahtiainen are in action again on Friday morning in the preliminary round of the men's 100 meters freestyle, while fellow Estonian Maria Romanjuk takes part in the women's 100m breaststroke.

Estonia is also involved in the 4x100 meters mixed medley event, with the preliminary rounds also set to take place on Friday morning.

You can follow the action on Friday morning from the European Aquatics Championships in Rome live on ETV2 here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:15

Finance ministry: Sanctioned fertilizer at Muuga not up for sale

14:52

Jaanus Vihand to be new A. Le Coq managing director

14:34

Government makes visa exception for Russian students studying in Estonia

14:18

Minister: Estonia and Finland's defense plans must be integrated

14:02

State secretary: Narva tank must be removed within week

13:43

Planned Ida-Viru County water park may lose €3.7-million subsidy

13:30

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

13:13

Over 100 asylum claims submitted by Russians in Estonia in 2022

13:09

Estonian swimmers miss out on European Championship semi-finals in Rome

13:06

PERH medical chief: New COVID virus less severe, hospitals better prepared

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.08

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region Updated

13:30

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

08:44

Reinsalu: Estonia to formally propose Russian EU visa ban this month

10.08

Students union appeals for Russian students to be able to complete studies

09.08

Finnish, Estonian PMs both find Russian tourism in Europe should be curbed

09:17

Warning sirens planned for 16 Estonian cities

07:37

Russian natural gas supply to Latvia flows via Estonian territory

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: