Estonian swimmer Zirk makes Euro semi-finals in Rome

On day five of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships in Rome, Estonia's Kregor Zirk reached the semi-finals of the men's 200 m butterfly, with a time of 1 minute 57.91 seconds.

Zirk finished second in his heat behind two-time FINA world champion Alberto Razzetti of Italy, with the Estonian tenth fastest overall in the preliminaries.

Olympic champion Kristof Malik of Hungary was the fastest qualifier, swimming 1 minute 54.97 seconds.

In the women's 200 m individual medley, Maria Romanjuk finished eighth in her heat with a time of 2 minutes 18.40 seconds, leaving the Estonian in 21st place overall, just under two seconds off a semi-final place. Sara Franceschi of Italy took first place in Romanjuk's heat, swimming 2 minutes 13.58 seconds, while the fastest overall in the preliminaries was Anastasia Gorbeko of Israel in 2 minutes 13.12 seconds.

Aleksa Gold finished 33rd in the women's 100m backstroke in 1 minute 04.15 seconds. Kira Toussaint of the Netherlands was the only one to swim under a minute (59.59) in the heats, though Great Britain's Medi Harris (+0.56), Italians Silvia Scalia (+0.69) and Margherita Panziera (+0.74), along with Emma Terebo (+0.93) and Pauline Mahieu of France (+0.94) were all less than a second behind.

The semi-finals of the men's 200m butterfly, featuring Estonia's Kregor Zirk, take place on Monday evening at 19:57 Estonian time, with live coverage on the ETV+ here from 19:00.

