Estonian swimmers miss out on Rome semi-finals

Estonia's Maria Romanjuk came 21st in the preliminaries of the women's 50m breaststroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome on Tuesday morning. In the men's 50m freestyle, Alex Ahtiainen finished 27th in the preliminaries, with Daniel Zaitsev in 36th. Armin Evert Lelle was 39th in the 100m backstroke preliminaries.

In a disappointing morning for Estonia's swimmers, Maria Romanjuk missed out on a semi-final place after finishing seventh in her heat of the 50 m breaststroke with a time of 31.94 seconds. The Estonian, who finished 21st in the preliminaries, was just 0.17 seconds behind the slowest qualifier.

Italy's Arianna Castiglioni was quickest in the heats, swimming 29.91 seconds.

Despite winning his heat in the men's 50m freestyle with a time of 22.61 seconds, Alex Ahtiainen missed out on a semi-final place by 0.38 seconds. The Estonian finished in 27th place overall.

In the same event, Daniel Zaitsev took ninth place in his heat with a time of 22.74 seconds. Zaitsev finished 36th in the final standings. Thom de Boer of the Netherlands was the quickest in the preliminaries, with a time of 21.59 seconds.

In the 100m backstroke, Armin Evert Lelle ended ninth in his heat, swimming 57.54 seconds and finishing in 39th place overall. Thomas Ceccon of Italy was the quickest in the heats, with a time of 53,71 seconds.

On Monday, Estonia's Kregor Zirk qualified for the final of the men's 200m butterfly.

The action from the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, including Zirk's attempt to get among the medals, will be shown live on ETV+ with coverage beginning at 19:00 here.

