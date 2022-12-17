Zaitsev breaks Estonian record but fails to make Melbourne final

{{1671264540000 | amCalendar}}
Daniel Zaitsev.
Daniel Zaitsev. Source: SCANPIX/EESTI MEEDIA/SCANPIX
Swimmer Daniel Zaitsev managed a new Estonian 100 meters butterfly record of 50.48 seconds at the 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) in Melbourne, Australia but did not make the final.

Despite breaking the Estonian record, Zaitsev had to settle for 12th place overall as the slowest time that ensured a place in the final was Australian Matthew Temple's 49.73 seconds.

Zaitsev broke his own record of 50.50 from November last.

Chad le Clos was the fastest swimmer in the Melbourne semi-final, clocking a time of 48.98.

Before the semi-final

Zaitsev put in the 14th fastest time of 50.55 seconds in the heats. Dutchman Nyls Korstanje was the last swimmer to make the semi-finals with a time of 50.59 seconds.

Maria Romanjuk was competing in the women's 50 m breaststroke but was disqualified for a butterfly kick upon reaching the finish line.

--

Editor: Janno Joala, Marcus Turovski

