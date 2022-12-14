Estonia's Zaitsev wins swim-off to make World 50m butterfly final

News
Daniel Zaitsev.
Daniel Zaitsev. Source: Estonian Swimming Federation
News

Estonia's Daniel Zaitsev defeated Canada's Ilya Kharun in a swim-off to take the last remaining place in the men's 50m butterfly final at the FINA Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

At the FINA Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Estonia's Daniel Zaitsev and Canada's Ilya Kharun both swam 22.28 seconds in the semi-finals of the men's 50m butterfly, leaving them tied in eighth place overall. With only enough room for one of the two to reach the final, it came down to a swim-off between the Estonian and the Canadian to decide who would make it through.

In the swim-off, Kharun matched his semi-final time of 22.28, but Zaitsev, went one better, securing victory with a swim of 22.15 seconds, setting a new Estonian record for the event in the process.

Zaitsev had reached the semi-finals after swimming 22.41 seconds in the preliminaries. His semi-final swim of 22.28 seconds had also briefly been an Estonian record, until he bettered it in the swim-off.

The Estonian will now compete in the final of the men's 50m butterfly, which gets underway at 12.20 p.m. Estonian time on Wednesday.

During the championships, Zaitsev also took part in the 100m freestyle, finishing 29th with a time of 47.46 seconds.

Estonia's Maria Romanjuk competed in the women's 100m breaststroke, finishing in 25th place with a time of 1 minute 06.26 seconds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:40

University of Tartu Museum nominated for European Museum of the Year Award

11:59

Suspected FSB officer charged with smuggling military equipment via Estonia

11:13

New forestry development plan includes 10-12 million cubic meters logging

10:39

Feedback postpones giving school nurses right to vaccinate children

09:45

Estonia's Zaitsev wins swim-off to make World 50m butterfly final

09:15

ERR in Izium: People making do despite difficulties

08:46

Estonia to tighten supervision of savings and loan associations

08:15

Auditor general: Decision needed for how much to pay for crisis readiness

07:39

Norstat poll: EKRE closes gap slightly with Reform

07:10

Over 2,200 households still have no power

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

12.12

Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn

13.12

Estonia joins Eastern European states in protesting Macron remarks

12.12

Almost 7,000 households without power across Estonia, transport disrupted

13.12

Danske Bank pleads guilty to resolve Estonia money-laundering investigation

13.12

Saaremaa sees deepest snowfall after storm Birgit

13.12

Difficult road conditions Tuesday afternoon as more snow expected overnight

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: