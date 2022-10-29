Estonia's Lelle finishes fifth in World Championship 200m backstroke final

Estonia's Armin Evert Lelle finished fifth in the final of the men's 200 meter backstroke at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Toronto, Canada with a time of 1 minute 54.31 seconds. Shaine Casas of the USA took gold in 1 minute 48.99 seconds.

Lelle, 23, also finished fifth in his heat with a time of 1 minute 55.17 seconds, which was just enough to make the final as the slowest qualifier. Lelle is the current Estonian national record holder for the 200m backstroke (short course), having set a time of 1 minute 51.20 seconds at last year's World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Fastest in the heats was Poland's Kacper Stokowski, who swam 1 minute 52.18 seconds.

On Saturday, Lelle will also be in action in the 50m backstroke and 200m butterfly. His 50m backstroke heat is due to get underway a little after 4.45 p.m. Estonian time, with the 200m butterfly heat beginning shortly after 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Lelle then competes in the 100m backstroke, with his heat starting just after 4.10 p.m. Estonian time.

--

