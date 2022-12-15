Zirk finishes fifth at World Swimming Championships in Melbourne

News
Kregor Zirk
Kregor Zirk Source: Karli Saul
News

Estonia's Kregor Zirk finished fifth in final of the men's 200m butterfly at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Melbourne, Australia.

Zirk improved on his own Estonian national record for the event by 17 hundredths of a second, posting a time of 1 minute 50.51 seconds, which was enough to secure fifth place.

"To swim a personal best in a title race is always a good sign that your preparation has been effective," said Zirk afterwards. "To be honest, I made more mistakes in the final than I did in the prelims, several of my turns were quite long," he said.

First place went to Chad le Clos of South Africa, who was crowned world champion after setting a new African record of 1 minute 48.27 seconds. Japan's Daiya Seto won silver (+0.95) and Noe Ponti of Switzerland took bronze (+1.15).

Zirk, who was just 1.09 seconds away from the medal positions, said he had given it his best shotm but there was still room for improvement.

"I gave it my all in today's final, I didn't miss a beat and the result was the best swim of my life. I'm especially happy for my former training partner Chad le Clos, who deserved his win today," Zirk said.

"Of course, I went for a medal in the final, but even if a couple of turns would had been cleaner, the top three today was in a class of its own," he added. "I'm happy with my own record, I swam the best race of my life, but I can't control the other guys' performances."

Zirk will be back in action on December 18, the final day of the competition, as he takes part in the 200m freestyle. I have a couple of days to recover now and I'm in a good mood going into the start of the freestyle," he said.

In the women's 100m medley, Maria Romanjuk finished in 19th place with a time of 1 minute 01.32 seconds, missing out on the semi-finals.

Armin Evert Lelle finished 34th in the men's 50m backstroke with a time of 24.69 seconds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:54

Minister's crisis Plan B calls for state to pump foreign money into economy

17:44

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

17:20

Zirk finishes fifth at World Swimming Championships in Melbourne

16:48

Verkhovna Rada deputy speaker: Your support will always be remembered by us

16:16

Building permit issued for Paldiski hydro-pump electricity storage facility

16:08

Competitors join Circle K fuel discount

16:02

Sick leave compensation from day two to be extended by half a year

15:37

High price of electricity driven by nuclear plant repairs and cold weather

15:15

Estonian Santa Claus visits Riigikogu during final sitting of year

15:08

Rein Sikk: Long live polygons, wind turbines and nuclear plants!

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

14.12

Suspected FSB officer charged with smuggling military equipment via Estonia

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

14.12

Real estate businessman: I hope they tear down Linnahall

14.12

Slippery road, blizzard warning still in force across Estonia

14.12

Estonia looks into claiming share of Danske Bank money-laundering fine

12.12

Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn

14.12

Lenin statue should stay in Narva — councilor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: