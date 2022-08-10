Six Estonian swimmers head to Rome for European Championships

Half-a-dozen Estonians are starting in the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, Italy, and event which begins Thursday.

The Estonian squad consists of Aleksa Gold (100 m backstroke, 200 m backstroke, 100 m freestyle, 200 m freestyle), Maria Romanjuk (50 m breaststroke, 100 m breaststroke, 200 m breaststroke, 200 m freestyle), Kregor Zirk (100 m butterfly, 200 m freestyle, 200 m butterfly, 400 m freestyle), Armin Evert Lelle (100 m butterfly, 100 m backstroke), Daniel Zaitsev (50 m butterfly, 50 m backstroke, 50 m freestyle, 100 m freestyle, 100 m butterfly) and Alex Ahtiainen (50 m butterfly, 50 m backstroke, 50 m freestyle, 100 m freestyle, 100 m butterfly), while head coach is Toni Meijel, Tom Rushton and Henry Hein and team physiotherapist is Marius Unt.

Top swimmer and European junior champion Eneli Jefimova will not be taking part, however, after contracting a cold while training in Slovakia.

The event runs August 11 to 17 inclusive.

