Swimmer Eneli Jefimova shares silver medal at European Championship finals

Eneli Jefimova- Source: ERR
Swimmer Eneli Jefimova has won silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday.

The 14-year-old Jefimova put in a time of 1.04.25, and shares her medal with Yevgeny Jevgenia Chikunova, as the pair put in a photo finish.

In the mens' events, Daniel Zaitsev finished sixth in the 50-meter freestyle semi-final with a time of 21.39, just missing out on a place in the final.

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova shares silver medal at European Championship finals

