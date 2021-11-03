Swimmer Eneli Jefimova shares silver medal at European Championship finals
Swimmer Eneli Jefimova has won silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday.
The 14-year-old Jefimova put in a time of 1.04.25, and shares her medal with Yevgeny Jevgenia Chikunova, as the pair put in a photo finish.
In the mens' events, Daniel Zaitsev finished sixth in the 50-meter freestyle semi-final with a time of 21.39, just missing out on a place in the final.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte