Kregor Zirk beats own 400m freestyle record

Swimmer Kregor Zirk has set a new Estonian record in the 400-meters freestyle event, putting in a time of 3.40.95 at the International Swimming League (ISL) in Eindhoven, Holland on Thursday.

Zirk placed third overall, behind Luc Troon (3.39.53) and Max Litchfield (3.40.40).

Zirk improved on his 3.41.13 in the same event and at the same competition, set last week and itself a new domestic record at the time. He also won that play-off stage.

