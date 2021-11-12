Kregor Zirk sets new national record

Kregor Zirk.
Kregor Zirk. Source: Karli Saul
Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk finished first in the in the 400 m freestyle at a competition in the Netherlands with a time of 3:41.13, improving his previous national record by 0.99 seconds.

This is Zirk's first-ever win at an International Swimming League (ISL) event, the Estonian had previously achieved a third-place finish. Zirk finished first in the 400 m freestyle, besting American Townley Haas by 0.23 seconds.

"I was able to accomplish one of the greatest achievements of my career [on Thursday night], finishing first in the 400 m freestyle at the ISL playoffs. My previous personal best was a third-place finish in that league and finishing first is simply amazing," Zirk posted on social media.

He said he set a goal to achieve as many points as possible in the 100 m turn, which he was able to do. "The goal from there was to keep the pace up and I realized halfway through that I could win. I put on the gas and finished 0.23 seconds ahead of Olympic champ Towney Haas, who pushed me on the final two laps," the Estonian said.

Zirk improved his previous personal record by 0.99 seconds, finishing with a time of 3:41.13.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

