Swimmer Eneli Jefimova through to Tokyo semi-finals

Fourteen-year-old Estonian swimming star Eneli Jefimova is through to the semi-finals in the women's hundred-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jefimova put in a time of 1.06.79, and came 14th. The top 16 passed through to the semis at an event which saw a new Olympic record of 1.04.82 set by Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa.

Jefimova has put in several personal bests and won various domestic and international competitions in recent months, not least Gold in the European junior championships in Rome earlier this month.

