14-year old Eneli Jefimova gets 16th place in Olympic debut, Zirk 13th

14-year old Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova finished last in the 100 m breaststroke semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics, giving her 16th place with a time of 1.07,58. Kregor Zirk finished 13th in the 200 m freestyle after shattering the Estonian record in the prelims.

Jefimova reached the semi-finals in the 100 m breaststroke after posting a time of 1.06,79 in the preliminary round. She could not improve on the time in the semis and finished 16th with a time of 1.07,58.

Jefimova was not particularly happy with her performance and said she hoped to swim better, but noted that having swimming semi-finals in the morning is unusual to her. "It is completely unfamiliar to me. To everyone. Finals and semi-finals are in the evening in all competitions, it is all backward here," the swimmer said.

She added that preliminaries wrapped up late the previous day and that did not leave enough time for recovery.

Jefimova will also participate in the 200 m breaststroke, set to take place on Wednesday.

Kregor Zirk finishes 13th in the 200 m freestyle

Kregor Zirk posted an Estonian record 1.46,10 in the preliminary rounds of the 200 m freestyle swimming at the Tokyo Olympics, enough to put him in the semi-finals.

The swimmer finished last in his semi-final heat with a time of 1.46,67, but as there were three swimmers slower than him in the other heat, Zirk finally stood at 13th place in his Olympic debut.

Zirk echoed Jefimova's statements about having to swim in semi-finals in the morning. "It is always tougher to swim in the morning, the body is sleepy," Zirk said.

The swimmer said he did not have a good night's sleep as nerves and anxiety kept him up. "It took a while to fall asleep and I had to wake up a few times. I certainly could have slept better. I left some there, but it is what it is."

Zirk noted that if the semis would have been in the evening, he might have eclipsed the Estonian record he set in the preliminaries.

His day at the Olympics is not over, as the Estonian will also participate in the 200 m butterfly around 1.20 p.m. Estonian time.

Kregor Zirk comes up for some air in the 200 m freestyle semi-finals. Source: Karli Saul

