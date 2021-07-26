14-year old Eneli Jefimova gets 16th place in Olympic debut, Zirk 13th

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Eneli Jefimova in the 100 m breaststroke semi-finals. Source: Karli Saul
Sports

14-year old Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova finished last in the 100 m breaststroke semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics, giving her 16th place with a time of 1.07,58. Kregor Zirk finished 13th in the 200 m freestyle after shattering the Estonian record in the prelims.

Jefimova reached the semi-finals in the 100 m breaststroke after posting a time of 1.06,79 in the preliminary round. She could not improve on the time in the semis and finished 16th with a time of 1.07,58.

Jefimova was not particularly happy with her performance and said she hoped to swim better, but noted that having swimming semi-finals in the morning is unusual to her. "It is completely unfamiliar to me. To everyone. Finals and semi-finals are in the evening in all competitions, it is all backward here," the swimmer said.

She added that preliminaries wrapped up late the previous day and that did not leave enough time for recovery.

Jefimova will also participate in the 200 m breaststroke, set to take place on Wednesday.

Kregor Zirk finishes 13th in the 200 m freestyle

Kregor Zirk posted an Estonian record 1.46,10 in the preliminary rounds of the 200 m freestyle swimming at the Tokyo Olympics, enough to put him in the semi-finals.

The swimmer finished last in his semi-final heat with a time of 1.46,67, but as there were three swimmers slower than him in the other heat, Zirk finally stood at 13th place in his Olympic debut.

Zirk echoed Jefimova's statements about having to swim in semi-finals in the morning. "It is always tougher to swim in the morning, the body is sleepy," Zirk said.

The swimmer said he did not have a good night's sleep as nerves and anxiety kept him up. "It took a while to fall asleep and I had to wake up a few times. I certainly could have slept better. I left some there, but it is what it is."

Zirk noted that if the semis would have been in the evening, he might have eclipsed the Estonian record he set in the preliminaries.

His day at the Olympics is not over, as the Estonian will also participate in the 200 m butterfly around 1.20 p.m. Estonian time.

Kregor Zirk comes up for some air in the 200 m freestyle semi-finals. Source: Karli Saul

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:20

Bank of Estonia: Card payments at all-time record levels in June

12:46

Diplomat: Estonia brought cybersecurity to UNSC during presidency

12:03

Estonian animated film wins at World Independent Cinema Awards

11:26

Competition Authority asks Eesti Energia for new heating solution in Narva

10:31

Health Board: 66 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:11

Ingrid Puusta 15th halfway through regatta, Karl-Martin Rammo at 21st

10:07

More than 22,000 people were vaccinated last week

09:35

At least three people have drowned each week since Midsummer holiday

08:58

Culture minister: People cannot be forced to vaccinate

08:21

14-year old Eneli Jefimova gets 16th place in Olympic debut, Zirk 13th

25.07

Gallery: Day three of Viljandi Folk brings top acts to stage

25.07

AK: Lääne County village marks 800th anniversary of first church mention

25.07

Kregor Zirk through to Tokyo men's 200m freestyle semis

25.07

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova through to Tokyo semi-finals

25.07

Hot summer sees upsurge in insurance claims

25.07

Narva local becomes Russian national football team manager

25.07

EDF pledges 280 personnel to NATO readiness initiatives

25.07

Bloomberg: Danske still not recovered from money laundering scandal

25.07

Puusta starts Olympic regatta with 15th place

25.07

Day brings 90 new cases

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: