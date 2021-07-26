Kregor Zirk finishes 25th in 200 m butterfly

Swimmer Kregor Zirk finished 25th in the 200 m butterfly stroke at the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 1.57,26.

Zirk would have had to swim close to his personal record (1.56,63) to reach the semi-finals.

The Estonian participated in the 200 m freestyle semi-finals earlier on Monday, in which he finished 13th overall and did not make the finals.

The fastest swimmer in the preliminaries was Hungarian Kristof Milak with a time of 1.53,58. The final swimmer to reach the semi-finals was South African Chad le Clos, who finished 2,38 seconds behind Milak.

