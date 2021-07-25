Kregor Zirk through to Tokyo men's 200m freestyle semis

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk has reached the semi-finals of the men's two-hundred-meter freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics, setting an Estonian record in the process.

With his time of 1.46.10, Zirk, 22, from Tartu, finished 11th overall to go through, while Sunwoo Hwang (South Korea) was first with a time of 1.44.62.

The previous Estonian record over the distance had been 1.46.90.

--

