X!

Eneli Jefimova just outside 100m breaststroke European champs medals

News
Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Anastasia Karekla/EUL
News

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova finished fourth in the women's 100m breaststroke final at the European Championships in Paris, missing the podium by just five hundredths of a second.

"I actually felt pretty good during the swim," said Jefimova, who won gold over the same distance in Belgrade two years ago, "When the final 25 started, I felt like another gear kicked in, but then the finish just didn't work out at all."

She added she had been calmer than in previous years, despite finishing the event empty-handed, medals-wise. "It's a process, and it's the fourth time I've gone 1:05 — that time is actually great. Today the other women were simply faster," the Estonian said.

At Wednesday evening's final Jefimova, 21, swam 1:05.94 — 0.16 seconds slower than her time in the semifinal, which had been a new domestic record.

In the final, she improved from fifth at halfway to fourth at the finish. Britain's Angharad Evans won gold in a championship record 1:04.87.

Other Estonians bow out in heats earlier on Wednesday

Earlier on the Wednesday, no other Estonian competitors had advanced from the morning heats in Paris.

Kregor Zirk (52.87) and Alex Ahtiainen (52.42) finished 32nd and 29th in the men's 100m butterfly, missing the semifinal cut of 52.07. In the women's 50m backstroke, Maari Randväli (29.18) and Margaret Markvardt (29.76) placed 32nd and 39th, well off the 28.61 cutoff. Christopher Palvadre (2:16.54) and Ralf Roose (2:20.29) were 36th and 41st in the men's 200m breaststroke.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

Moby on Tallinn, punk roots, veganism and why he gives music away for free

12:42

Accommodations up 4% year-over-year as tourism bounces back to pre-crisis level

12:18

Estonia extends overnight Russia border closures indefinitely

11:59

New studies show childhood habits' long-term health impact

11:17

Audit: €261 million in public Estonian funds sat awaiting investment

11:15

MP proposes endorsing Tiit Land to Riigikogu independents Updated

10:46

Justice minister rejects UK's plan of sending its prisoners to Estonia

09:55

Eneli Jefimova just outside 100m breaststroke European champs medals

09:36

Estonian athletes see mixed results at European Championships Wednesday

09:25

Baltics' first AI factory to open in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.07

Estonia to see partial solar eclipse on August 12

11.08

The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this week

10.08

Estonian rally driver hit with ban after Finland police booking

09:25

Baltics' first AI factory to open in Estonia

12.08

Post-WW2 baby boom did not happen in Estonia due to repressions

12.08

Andrus Kaarelson: If we do not act fast investments will go to Latvia

12.08

Tallinn's trolleybus service to reach Lasnamäe in 3 years

11.08

62-year-old traffic controller hit and killed by car at Tallinn pedestrian crosswalk

12.08

55 signatures and counting for Ülle Madise's presidential bid; parties meet with Land, Madise Updated

12.08

Fatboy Slim will perform in Estonia for the first time in November

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo