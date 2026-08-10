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Estonian rally driver hit with ban after Finland police booking

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Robert Virves and Jakko Viilo in the Škoda Fabia at Rally Finland.
Robert Virves and Jakko Viilo in the Škoda Fabia at Rally Finland. Source: FIA World Rally Championship
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Estonian rally driver Robert Virves was one of several WRC stars who got booked by Finnish police during Rally Finland the weekend before last, and has been hit with a driving ban.

During police checks at the event, which ran July 30 to August 2, police caught eight WRC competitors in traffic violations according to Finnish newspaper Keskisuomalainen.

As well as Virves, who won the second-tier WRC2 event in the Škoda, WRC top tier drivers Adrien Fourmaux (M-Sport Ford) of France, who came fourth in the rally itself; Irishman Josh McErlean and Latvia's Martinš Sesks, both of the M-Sport Ford team, were all apprehended.

The other drivers were Arthur Pelamourgues, Pablo Sarrazin (both of France); Ugur Soylu (Turkey) and Swede Calle Carlberg.

Sarrazin, who competed in the WRC2 alongside Virves, committed the most serious alleged offense and is suspected of causing grave danger to traffic after executing an overtaking maneuver on a prohibited stretch of road near Korpilahti. The Frenchman had passed a police patrol and did not respond to initial signals to stop in the ensuing pursuit. He has been hit with temporary driving ban.

The remaining seven drivers violated traffic regulations by speeding, in some cases significantly – for instance Fourmaux was clocked at 84 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Only Sesks and McErlean evaded a driving ban.

Fines ranged from €200, the minimum possible, to €510 in a process complicated by Finnish police being unable to verify the tax records of some of the foreign drivers – the per-day fine is tied to monthly net income.

Romet Jürgenson and Siim Oja in the Fiesta. Source: M-Sport Media

Romet Jürgenson second in Scotland

Virves' compatriot Romet Jürgenson and co-driver Siim Oja (Ford Fiesta Rally2) meanwhile took second place at the Grampian Forest Rally, a British and Scottish championship round, over the weekend just ended.

The Estonian had taken part in the Grampian Rally in and around Banchory last year, but had to settle for sixth place overall then.

Jürgenson finished 10-stage race just 9.3 seconds behind Irishman Jon Armstrong of M-Sport Ford. Jürgenson and Oja had held the lead after the first four stages, but Armstrong moved ahead on the fifth. Overall, Jürgenson won two stages: the first and the ninth.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Lisette Holst

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