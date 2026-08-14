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Tallinna FC Flora out of UEFA Conference League after home loss

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Tallinna FC Flora players.
Tallinna FC Flora players. Source: Iris Tähema/ERR
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Tallinna FC Flora's UEFA Conference League campaign ended in the third qualifying round after a 4–0 second-leg loss at home against Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes.

As last season's Meistriliiga champions, Flora started their European campaign in the qualifiers for the top-flight Champions League no less, but lost their first round of the qualifiers for that tournament to Georgian side FC Iberia 1999.

This resulted in them being bounced down to the Conference League, the third tier, but they won their next qualifier over two legs by seeing off Welsh team The New Saints F.C.

Against Inter, reigning Andorran league champions, the Tallinn team lost the first leg 2–0 away last week, making for a 6–0 loss on aggregate after Thursday's result.

"Towards the end of the game, we took more risks and had few players left in defense. They were able to break forward and finished their chances quite well," Flora striker Rauno Alliku said post-match. "It's very difficult to get anywhere in Europe if we aren't scoring goals. We got some chances in the previous game and in this game, but unfortunately we didn't put them to bed," Alliku went on.

"It's very difficult to give our European campaign a grade," Alliku added. "Obviously, we're very disappointed. We came into the game with different expectations, so this result is disappointing."

Spanish midfielder Pablo Molina gave Inter the lead in the 17th minute of the return leg. In the second half, Faysal Chouaib struck twice, then Borja Arellano added the fourth.

Inter will face either Kosovan champions Drita or San Marino champions Tre Fiori in the final play-off round.

The result means no Estonian club is left in the UEFA Conference League, the third tier of European club football, for this season: Paide exited the same tournament at the same stage after losing 6–1 on aggregate to top Austrian side Rapid Vienna, while Levadia had gone out in the previous round after a first-leg away win against IFK Göteborg was overridden by a 4–3 aggregate loss a week later.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

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